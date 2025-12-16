Himachal first state to introduce national common mobility card for travel: Sukhu

Hamirpur, (HP) Dec 16 (PTI) Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has become the first state transport undertaking in the country to introduce the ‘National Common Mobility Card' facility, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said on Tuesday.

Sukhu, while flagging off the Nadaun-Hamirpur-Ghumarwin-Delhi Volvo (luxury) bus service of the HRTC, said with this card, passengers can travel across the country, including in the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, in Haryana Roadways and buses in western Mumbai.

Facilities such as the Him Bus Card, Him Bus Plus Card and Green Card are also being provided to offer concessional and free travel to eligible passengers.

He informed that 297 new electric buses were being added to the HRTC fleet. With the induction of 25 buses, the total number of Volvo buses in the corporation has increased to 98, he said.

Additionally, 50 tempo travellers and 24 super luxury buses have also been purchased, and the procurement process for 250 diesel buses, 100 mini buses and four cranes is underway, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said that 234 new bus routes were being notified in the state, while the process for allotment of 350 new permits for operating tempo traveller vehicles with seating capacity up to 18 is ongoing.

The newly launched Volvo bus will depart daily from Nadaun at 7 am and will reach Delhi at 4.40 pm. The return journey will start from Delhi at 8.30 am and will reach Nadaun at 6.30 pm.

He said that the state government has taken several significant steps to modernise the public transport system and make it more commuter-centric and environmentally friendly. To enhance passenger convenience, fares can now be paid through UPI, debit cards and credit cards, he added.

Emphasising the state government's commitment to promote green transport, Sukhu said that electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were being set up at 88 petrol pumps and 41 locations along six green corridors, the chief minister said.

He said 310 charging stations were also being installed at various locations, including rest houses and government offices across Himachal Pradesh.

Charging stations are also being set up at 41 other locations under the public-private partnership mode, he added. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ