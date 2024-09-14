Himachal first state to legalise seizing property of those selling spurious liquor, says CM

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to introduce a provision for seizing property of those taking part in the trade of illegal and spurious liquor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The state government is taking strict measures against those involved in the trade of illegal and spurious liquor, he said.

"Recently, amendments were made to the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011, tightening the noose against individuals involved in unlawful activities," he said.

"The most significant amendment is the introduction of a provision allowing for the seizure of property belonging to individuals involved in illegal activities, as well as their relatives and associates. Himachal Pradesh is the first state to implement this provision. Furthermore, to enhance its effectiveness, these offences have been made cognisable and non-bailable," the chief minister said.

These new provisions would go a long way in controlling the illegal liquor trade, he added.

"Illegal sale of liquor to minors or their use as sales personnel is a serious crime. To address this, the new law has a provision for penalties, including six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 50,000," Sukhu said.

"In order to ensure effective implementation, enforcement agencies are being empowered. The establishment of an excise police force has also been proposed," he added.

Recalling the deaths of eight people from consumption of spurious liquor in Mandi, the chief minister assured that stringent provisions were being implemented to avoid a recurrence of such incidents.

He also assured that the state government was taking steps to combat the drugs menace.

"The recruitment of more than 1,200 constables is underway, with a specific focus on effectively tackling such issues," he added. PTI COR SZM