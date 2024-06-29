Himachal: Five who assaulted group of six tourists from Delhi arrested

Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Five persons accused of assaulting six tourists, including three women, from Delhi in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi were arrested on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the tourists who were on the way to Parashar in Mandi district on Thursday when they allegedly had an altercation with some people over parking near Segal.

The tourists, however, proceeded towards Parashar but were chased by the same group of people who were now joined by a few other. Later, they allegedly assaulted the tourists, injuring four of them, including a woman, police said.

The tourists reported the matter to the police who admitted them to Zonal Hospital at Mandi. A case was registered after medical examination of the injured tourists, they said.

Five accused allegedly involved in the attack were identified during investigation and were arrested on Saturday, police said.

The accused would be produced in a court on Sunday, police said, adding that the car used by the accused has been seized. The involvement of more persons was not ruled out, they said.