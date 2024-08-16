Himachal flash floods toll hits 32

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) The death toll in the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three Himachal Pradesh districts on July 31 rose to 32 with the recovery of four bodies, officials said on Friday.

At least 23 people are still missing after the flash floods in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana; Mandi's Padhar; and Shimla's Rampur subdivision.

Four bodies were recovered from the Sunni dam and the Sutlej riverbed in the vicinity of Rampur. About 14 people are still missing in the district, Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

While one body was recovered on Friday, three were recovered during the past six days. Eleven out of 19 bodies recovered from Rampur have been identified by DNA profiling, he added.

Nine bodies were found in Rajbhan village of Mandi and four in Nirmand/Bagipul of Kullu.

Rescue operations in Mandi district have been shut following the recovery of nine out of 10 missing. PTI BPL SZM