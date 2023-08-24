Himachal floods: Tamil Nadu donates Rs 10 crore for relief work

Shimla: The Tamil Nadu government has contributed Rs 10 crore to the disaster relief fund of Himachal Pradesh in view of the devastation caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

Expressing gratitude to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said such contributions go a long way in helping the needy during this hour of disaster.

He also appealed to the general public to contribute liberally towards the fund so that maximum relief can be provided to the affected families.

Earlier, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments had also provided help to the tune of Rs 41 crore to the rain-battered hill state.