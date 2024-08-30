Himachal forest department divisional manager arrested for bribery

Shimla, Aug 30 (PTI) A divisional manager of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation in Nahan was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said on Friday.

Ashwani Kumar Verma allegedly demanded a 2 per cent commission from the complainant in lieu of clearing his pending bills of Rs 67 lakh.

The complainant approached the HP State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau and registered a complaint.

Taking action, HP State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau teams arrested the accused while he was accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Verma has been booked and an investigation is ongoing.

In another case, HP State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau recovered illegal deodar timber and planks from Samudayik Bhavan in Shimla district and registered a case. PTI COR SZM