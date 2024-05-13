Himachal: Former Chopal MLA Subhash Chand Manglate joins BJP

Shimla, May 13 (PTI) Two-time MLA from the Chopal assembly segment here Subhash Chand Manglate joined the BJP on Monday on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed Manglate and expressed happiness over his decision to join the BJP, a statement released here said.

Manglate was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Chopal as an Independent MLA in 2003 and was re-elected on the Congress ticket in 2007. However, he lost to Balbir Singh Verma of the BJP in 2012 and 2017 as Congress candidate, and in 2022 as an Independent candidate.

Once a staunch supporter of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Manglate is associated with several religious events and has built three ashrams for devotees in the state and one outside Himachal Pradesh.

Manglate, former chairman of the Marketing Board and the All India Agriculture Marketing Board said that he was joining the BJP to be a partner in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vikas yatra" and his resolve to make India a developed country by 2047. PTI BPL MNK MNK