Himachal: Fresh snowfall near Atal Tunnel; light showers in Jot, Dharamshala

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Isolated places in higher reaches of Himachal Kullu's district received a mild spell of snow on Friday, while light showers were witnessed in Jot and Dharamshala, officials said.

Them mild snowfall near the Atal Tunnel brought joy to tourists, who were seen enjoying the weather in the videos circulated online.

Jot and Dharamshala received 2.2 mm and 1.2 mm of rain, Shimla Met Office said. A fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 2, it added.

However, there was no appreciable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Una was the hottest during the day, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

Himachal received 14.7 mm of rain from February 1 to 26 -- against the seasonal normal of 91.9 mm, a deficit of 84 per cent. PTI BPL PRK