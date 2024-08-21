Himachal: Fugitive man from Army arrested for stealing jewellery, cash from in-laws' house

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 21 (PTI) A fugitive from the Army has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from his in-laws' house here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amarjeet Sharma, was arrested on August 17 and some jewellery and cash were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Sharma, a resident of Bhaged village in Barsar tehsil of the district, was posted in 58 Armoured Regiment of the Army and was declared a fugitive in July this year, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh Thakur said. A case of trespassing and theft was registered on August 15 at Barsar Police Station following a complaint that silver and gold jewellery, along with cash worth Rs 74,000, was stolen from the complainant's house, the police said.

A joint team was constituted to probe the matter and they arrested the accused on August 17 and recovered some jewellery and cash from his possession, SP Thakur said.

The remaining 19.7 grams of gold and cash were recovered during a raid at a gold loan dealer shop in Punjab's Ambala, he said.

Sharma had stolen jewellery of his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Thakur said.

The accused was presented in a court on Wednesday and has been sent to three days police remand. Further investigation in the case is going on, the police said.