Himachal gets extension for completion of pending works under PMGSY-I in Dodra Kwar: PWD minister

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Finance has approved the extension for completion of pending works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) in the remote Dodra Kwar area of Shimla district up to March 31, 2027, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Monday.

He said this decision follows his recent meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which various issues related to strengthening rural road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh were discussed in detail, a statement issued said.

Singh stated that a portion of the PMGSY-I road works in the high-altitude and geographically challenging Dodra Kwar region had been facing delays due to extremely difficult terrain, harsh climatic conditions and a very short working season.

By granting time extension, the Ministry of Finance has paved the way for timely completion of these balance works, which are vital for local residents, disaster management, medical emergencies and supply of essential commodities in this border region, he added.

The minister expressed gratitude to Chouhan and the Ministry of Finance for positively considering the state's request and taking prompt action on the matter.

He said that the Himachal Pradesh government is fully committed to ensuring all-weather road connectivity to every remote and far flung area of of the state, including Dodra Kwar which remains cut off from the rest of the state for about four months during winters following snowfall.

Singh further informed that Himachal Pradesh has already received approval for rural road projects of nearly 1,500 km under PMGSY-IV, with an estimated cost of about Rs 2,300 crore. He said that this major sanction under PMGSY-IV, together with the extension now granted for the remaining PMGSY'I works in Dodra Kwar, will give a significant boost to rural connectivity and inclusive development across the state.