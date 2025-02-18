Himachal: Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad to deny facilities to families of 'chitta' addicts, sellers

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) Following the footsteps of panchayats, the Ghumarwin Nagar Parishad in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has decided that the families of "chitta" (adulterated heroin) addicts and sellers of the drug will be deprived of the facilities offered by it.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the nagar parishad on Sunday.

Rita Sehgal, who heads the urban civic body, informed reporters about the decision on Monday. She said it has been decided that the nagar parishad will not issue any kind of certificate to someone found guilty in a case involving "chitta".

Earlier, the Auhar and Gatwar gram panchayats in Bilaspur had decided to debar the families of "chitta" addicts and sellers of the drug from the benefits offered by them.

Chitta (diacetylmorphine), semi-synthetic opioids mainly derived from heroin, is highly dangerous and lethal as its consumption increases with the passage of time and an overdose could even result in death, former State Forensic Sciences Laboratory director Arun Sharma had said earlier.

At Sunday's meeting, it was also decided that a two-month-long cleanliness and drug awareness campaign will be run within the jurisdiction of the nagar parishad, and rallies and meetings organised in various wards, in which citizens will be made aware of the importance of cleanliness and the ill-effects of drugs. PTI COR BPL RC