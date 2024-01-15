Himachal government gives nod to comprehensive film policy

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Aiming to attract additional capital investments through the film industry, the Himachal Pradesh government has given its nod to a comprehensive film policy, aiming to boost cinematic exploration and develop the state as a favourite film production destination, a statement issued here on Monday said.

The film producers will be offered more developed shooting locations with improved amenities and the state government will also encourage the private companies to set up production houses, maintaining a list of available equipment online, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"The state government will institute annual film awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state. In addition, talented children and youth of the state, joining professional courses in performing arts and other related courses from reputed national level institutions will also be encouraged under 'Kalakar Protsahan Yojana'," he added.

The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh has rich culture, history, picturesque locations and all weather locations for film shooting.

"Many blockbuster movies have been shot in the state and now our government intends to give a fillip to this sector so that employment opportunities are offered to the local youth besides providing film-making opportunities to the local talent," he added.

Sukhu said the new film policy has been formulated to develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite destination for film production to disseminate information about the state's culture, history, heritage, traditions and captivating unexplored places through films.

A Film Facilitation Cell will be set up in the Information and Public Relations department and it will act as single window for permission, ensuring a swift online process within three working days, the statement said.

This will also assist the producers in obtaining necessary permissions and serve as a central repository linked with the web portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it added.

A Film Development Fund will also be created for organising festivals, awards and related activities, which will be managed by the Information and Public Relations department under the guidance of HP Film Development Council. PTI BPL AS AS