Himachal government postpones DA payments amid financial crisis

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed the Dearness Allowance (DA) payments amid the state's current financial constraints, which have been exacerbated by previous commitments to freebies and welfare schemes.

In the winter session of Himachal Assembly, the Himachal government said it has paid two installments of the arrears of revised pay scale to government officials and employees.

“The government had to spend Rs 824 crore on this. The state government says that the process of financial management is going on to improve the financial situation. As soon as the economic situation strengthens, the four percent DA of July 2022, due from January 2023, will be given,” the government said.

BJP member Trilok Jamwal had asked a question about this.

Jamwal wanted to know whether the officers and employees of the state have been given the arrears of revised pay scale or not?

Apart from this, the BJP member had also asked about the four percent DA from July 2022, which is due from January 2023.

In a written reply, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that two installments of arrears have been paid. Also, in the written reply to the second question, it was told that as soon as the financial situation strengthens, DA will be paid.

Even as the government has promised to revisit the issue once the state achieves better financial stability, no specific timeline has been provided for when the DA payments will be made.