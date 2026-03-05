Himachal government withdraws order deferring elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn its order deferring elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) until restoration of proper road connectivity, paving the way for elections in over 3,500 gram panchayats across the state, officials said on Thursday.

Originally, the elections were scheduled to take place between December 2025 and January 2026, but were deferred due to road connectivity issues, following a notification issued by the chief secretary and chairman of the state executive committee on October 8, 2025.

In a fresh notification, the government said that, considering the orders passed by the apex court on February 13 and the fact that connectivity across the state has also considerably improved, the earlier order made under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has been withdrawn.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Himachal Pradesh High Court, after which the court had directed all the concerned departments of the state to act in consonance with the constitutional mandate for reconstitution of PRIs and urban local bodies by completing all processes by February 28, 2026 and conduct the elections by April 30.

However, the state approached the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition and deciding the SLP, the SC directed that the State Election Commission, Panchayati Raj Department, Urban Development Department and State Disaster Management Authority to finalise and complete the pending processes by March 31 and complete elections by May 31.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had accused the state government of deferring the PRI elections, fearing defeat. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh refuted the charge, asserting that the government was acting under the ambit of the constitution and added that elections would be held soon once connectivity is restored. PTI BPL MPL MPL