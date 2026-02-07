Himachal governor announces Budget Session from Feb 16

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on February 16, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla announced on Saturday.

According to a notification issued here, the 11th session of the 14th Legislative Assembly will begin at 2 pm with the Governor's address. The dates for the presentation of the budget and the total number of sittings will be announced soon.

The announcement comes a day after the state government requested a special one-day session to hold discussions regarding the Centre's decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state in the 16th Finance Commission.

The governor, however, declined the request, saying that a special session was unnecessary as the Budget Session was already scheduled in the near future.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said following the governor's advice, the government has decided not to convene a special session. "The issue of RDG will now be raised in the budget session," he said. PTI/COR RHL