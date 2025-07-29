Himachal governor calls on PM Modi; briefs him about disaster losses, anti-drug campaign

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the impact of recent natural disasters on the state and also the progress of the 'Drug-Free Himachal' campaign.

During the meeting in Delhi, the governor briefed the prime minister about the extensive damage caused by the cloudbursts and landslides in Mandi district during the ongoing monsoon season, an official statement issued here said.

Several tragic incidents of cloudbursts have resulted in the loss of lives and widespread destruction of property and many families have been rendered homeless and have lost their agricultural land due to the disaster, the governor said.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,523 crore. So far 90 people have died and 35 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,320 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state.

Prime Minister Modi assured that all possible assistance would be extended to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families, the statement said.

Briefing Modi about the statewide anti-drug campaign, which is being implemented up to the panchayat level, Shukla said that significant steps have been taken to create awareness against substance abuse and to build community participation to make Himachal a drug-free state.

He also shared details of the recently held three-day national conference titled 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh which would help in making a drug-free society by 2047.