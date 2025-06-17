Himachal: Governor carries out anti-drug drive in remote Dodra-Kwar region

Shimla, June 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday called for efforts to uproot the menace of drug abuse during his visit to the remote Dodra Kwar region of Shimla district.

While interacting with the people, the governor emphasised the need for vigilance and community participation in the fight against drug abuse and said women can play an important role in this regard.

The governor was given a warm welcome on his first visit to Dodra-Kwar by the people. Despite heavy rain, villagers gathered from far-flung regions of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Shukla said, "Drug traffickers are now targeting innocent rural youth. It is a matter of concern and we have to save our youth from the clutches of drug abusers who have adopted a new modus operandi by shifting from traditional substances to synthetic psychotropic drugs", a statement issued here said.

Referring to Himachal as Devbhoomi and Virbhoomi, the governor said that the drug menace threatens the identity of the state. "That is why I am personally visiting even the remotest corners to awaken society and to inspire a collective response," he said.

"Women have the will to bring positive changes in society and their involvement will make this campaign more effective," he said.

Later, the governor flagged off a rally of local school children carrying anti-drug placards with a strong message of awareness against drugs.