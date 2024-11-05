Himachal governor condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple by Khalistani separatists in Canada, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of giving protection to anti-India elements and encouraging attacks on nationalist Hindus to serve his political interests.

Shukla said India will oppose with all its might all those opposing the country and having links with terrorists.

"Trudeau is giving protection to those opposing India and encouraging attacks on nationalist Hindus which must stop," he told reporters here The governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attack on Hindu temples. The entire world should know that India will oppose with all its might any government which supports anti-India elements linked with terrorist activities, he added.

Meanwhile, the foundation day of 15 states and Union Territories was celebrated at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday to realise the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision of Prime Minister Modi.

Shukla, who was chief guest on the occasion, said the main objective of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' is to encourage interaction and cultural exchange among the states. It also accords an opportunity to the states to share their culture, customs and traditions with each other.

This helps the citizens, especially the youth, to broaden their perspectives and have better understanding which strengthens nation bonding, he said.

Citizens of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh residing in Himachal participated in the programme and interacted with the governor. PTI BPL KSS KSS