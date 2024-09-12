Himachal governor confers 333 students with degrees at SPU in Mandi

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday conferred degrees upon 333 students at the first convocation of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi.

Shukla also presented medals to 36 meritorious students, including 12 gold medalists.

While congratulating the graduates, the Governor highlighted the university's commendable progress in a short span, including its phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the establishment of the Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell and the formation of various academic committees. He praised these initiatives as essential steps toward achieving the university's vision.

Addressing the convocation, he emphasized that the ceremony represents more than just the conferral of degrees.

"It marks a significant moment in students' lives, inspiring them as they embark on their future journeys," he said.

"Education is a lifelong pursuit, therefore, students should continue to expand their knowledge" he added.

He noted that India's education system was rooted in intellectual, moral and spiritual growth and it aligns with the principles outlined in NEP 2020.

Shukla remarked on India's youthful demographic, with over 55 per cent of the population under 25 and highlighted the nation's economic potential.

"By 2030, India is poised to become the third-largest economy, with the goal of achieving developed-nation status by 2047. The students should not only contribute to their own success but also to the progress of the country as well as the state" Shuka said.

Director, IIT, Mandi Rajiv Ahuja who served as the Guest of Honour, emphasized the pivotal role of research in the advancement of the university. He advocated for a multidisciplinary approach to education and underscored the need for high-quality, research-driven innovation to position India as a global leader. He also called for the integration of AI and drone technology in sectors such as agritech and food processing.