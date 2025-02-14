Himachal governor confers medals on 76 personnel of police, home guards

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla conferred various medals here on Friday to 76 personnel of the police and home guards for their distinguished service at the investiture ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Home Guards and Civil Defence Commandant General Satwant Atwal Trivedi and CBI Additional Director (New Delhi) N Venugopal, were honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, an official statement said.

Notably, the investiture ceremony was being held after five years, the last one being in 2020.

The governor congratulated the awardees and acknowledged their unwavering dedication, courage, and commitment to public service. He emphasised that their contribution to law enforcement and public safety has been instrumental in safeguarding society, the statement said.

Shukla lauded the efforts of several awardees in combating drug abuse and said their relentless commitment to the cause would inspire others to join the fight.

He highlighted the crucial role of police and home guard forces in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh. Despite challenging geographical conditions, their commitment to maintaining law and order is commendable, Shukla said.

The governor also underlined the significant role of the forces during disasters and for crime prevention, traffic control and ensuring peace in society.