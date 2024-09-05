Himachal governor confers state and national awards to teachers at Raj Bhavan

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday conferred state awards upon 27 teachers and felicitated another with a national award at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor also paid tributes to former president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day in the country.

Congratulating the award-winning teachers, the governor said "Teachers should be sensitive towards their role of imparting education and values as only then, the process of teaching and learning could be effective," he said.

The importance of teachers as nation-builders has been clearly expressed in the National Education Policy 2020, he said.

"Many provisions have been made in this policy about the students and teachers relationship and the role of teachers in shaping the future of the youth" he said, Shukla said Himachal Pradesh has always performed excellently in the field of education and can improve by implementing the NEP in letter and spirit.

Highlighting the central government scheme Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), the governor said, "Under this scheme, provision has been made to strengthen the existing schools under NEP-2020 so as they emerge as exemplary institutions over the span of time and be a role model to be followed by other schools.

"It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020," he said.

He said that 180 schools of the state would be developed under the scheme.

The governor expressed concern over the drug menace among the youth. "There is a need to start a strong campaign against drugs," he said.

Students should be made aware about the ill effects of drugs and teachers could play an important role in it, Shukla said.

He said that soon a strong anti-drug awareness campaign would be launched at the district level. PTI COR SKY SKY