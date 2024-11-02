Himachal governor discusses civil-military synergy with GoC Katiyar

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla held a meeting here on Saturday to discuss the civil-military synergy and matters benefiting the border state, according to an official statement.

In his meeting with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Shukla also exchanged views on issues related to Rajya Sainik Board and Rashtriya Military School, Chail.

Both the dignitaries discussed strategies to further strengthen the existing collaboration between the armed forces and the civil administration, emphasising the need for seamless coordination and mutual support to address common challenges and achieve shared objectives.

The governor appreciated the Army's role in aid to civil authorities especially during natural calamities and assured of favourable response in matters pertaining to the welfare of serving and veteran community of the Indian Army.

The Army commander expressed gratitude to the governor for his positive response resulting in the resolution of multiple pending civil and military issues. He reiterated the Indian Army's role to continue working closely with the civil administration and other stakeholders to address emerging security challenges and contribute to the overall development and well-being of the region, the statement added. PTI BPL HIG HIG