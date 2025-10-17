Himachal governor extends Diwali greetings to inmates of Nari Sewa Sadan and Balika Ashram

Shimla, Oct 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Nari Sewa Sadan and Balika Ashram Mashobra in the suburbs of Shimla city on Friday and extended Diwali greetings to the inmates and distributed sweets to them.

Interacting with the girls studying at Balika Ashram, the governor urged them to work hard to achieve their goals to become self-reliant. "Never let your enthusiasm fade, and always strive to contribute towards the progress of the nation," he said in a statement issued here. PTI BPL MNK MNK