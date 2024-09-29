Himachal governor flags off 11th HP Police Half Marathon to spread drug-abuse awareness

Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday organised the 11th HP Police Half Marathon-2024 here to spread awareness about drug abuse and eradicate illicit drug trade.

The marathon was flagged off by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla from the Ridge in which children, youths, senior citizens and specially abled persons participated enthusiastically.

The governor was welcomed by Director General of Police Dr Atul Verma, who detailed the governor about the half marathon.

The governor said the enthusiasm shown by every section of the society against the menace of drugs through the 11th half marathon was commendable.

People participated in this race with the message of the "evil of drugs", which was a matter of satisfaction, he said, adding that this effort by police would prove effective in taking this campaign of drug-free Himachal to every household.

He said the dignity of 'Devbhoomi' would be restored and drugs would be eradicated. He called upon people to contribute in making the state drug free.

The governor also administered an oath to the participants to stay away from drugs.

Answering a question regarding the ongoing protests against "illegal" mosques and unidentified migrants in the state, Governor Shukla said that people should protest but it should be peaceful.

"People have the right to speak out but no one has the right to disrupt law and order," he said. PTI COR MNK MNK