Himachal governor greets people on Theog Day; gives call for fight against drug abuse

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday greeted the people of Theog in Shimla district on the occasion of Theog Day, and urged people to launch a fight against drug abuse with the same determination that helped them excel in cleanliness.

Shukla also paid tributes to the region's glorious history, celebrating its rich cultural heritage, and hard work and courage of its people.

He said that Theog, located around 30 km from here, is renowned not only for its natural beauty, but also for the contributions of its citizens.

Shukla also congratulated the people of Theog for securing the first position in Himachal Pradesh in the Swachh Survekshan 2025 campaign among towns with a population below 20,000, toppling Shimla, which held the position for many years.

Paying homage to the members of the 'Praja Mandal' movement, he said the 'Amrit Kaal' calls for meaningful contributions from every citizen.

He also emphasised the importance of adopting Swadeshi in all walks of life.

"India compelled Pakistan to bow down by using the indigenous BrahMos missile. Today, nations across the world seek to acquire it," he said.

The governor also released an anti-drug abuse song composed by Shyam and felicitated individuals for their outstanding contributions to society. PTI COR SMV ARI