Himachal governor inaugurates Minjar Mela in Chamba, urges people to preserve folk culture

Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the International Minjar Mela in Chamba district and urged people to preserve the traditional folk culture of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Chamba district, with its glorious history spanning over a thousand years, is known for its natural beauty and rich folk art and culture.

"The historic International Minjar Fair, renowned for its rich traditions, not only showcases the unique culture of Himachal Pradesh but also promotes social harmony," he said.

Extending his best wishes to the people of the state for the annual fair, which is considered a symbol of victory, the governor expressed hope that the event brings joy and enthusiasm to the people.

He also expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of narcotic substances and emphasised the need for collective awareness to combat this social evil, advising the youth to stay away from drugs.

An anti-drug pledge was also administered on the occasion.