Himachal governor inaugurates state-level Haroli festival, calls upon people to build a drug-free society

Una (HP), April 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said it is the collective responsibility of the people to build a drug-free society to give the right direction to youths.

Inaugurating the three-day Haroli Utsav on Sunday night, he said, "A country progresses only when its youths stay away from drugs and move towards their goals." Extending his best wishes to the people of Haroli, the governor said their festival is a wonderful confluence of cultural traditions, folk life and social unity.

"Himachal Pradesh is famous throughout the country for its rich folk culture, traditions and moral values. Through events like Haroli festival, we keep our folk songs, dances, arts and customs alive. Such events not only preserve our culture but also connect the next generation with our roots," he said.

Shukla said the theme of the festival this year was 'Nasha Nivaran' (elimination of drugs). "This message of 'Nasha Mukt Una, Nasha Mukt Himachal' is not just a slogan but a pledge for the bright future of our youths," he said.

The governor also expressed sorrow over the recent killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid deep tribute to the departed souls. "Terrorism is the biggest enemy of humanity. Our fight against this demon will continue with full strength and unity," he said.

The governor also pledged all possible cooperation for the development of Himachal Pradesh and said he will take up all such proposals with the Central government.

Earlier, Shukla participated in a procession wearing a traditional turban as part of the festival. He also inaugurated an exhibition organised by various departments and honoured the winners of a sports competition held under the aegis of Una Police Administration.

Local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Muklesh Agnihotri was also present on the occasion.

Agnihotri said Haroli is the land of development, and with the cooperation of its people, efforts are ongoing to make it a model assembly constituency in the country.