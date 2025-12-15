Himachal governor lauds film 'Crossings' for raising climate change awareness among children

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday watched the children’s film "Crossings" by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Mohan from Shimla, lauding its powerful message on climate change and environmental conservation.

Shukla praised the film for raising awareness among children about how human actions can lead to natural disasters, emphasising the need for protecting nature for future generations.

Director Vivek Mohan explained that "Crossings" is inspired by two real-life incidents and highlights issues such as global warming and climate change.

"The main message of the film is that the Earth is not inherited from our ancestors, but borrowed from our children," he said.

He added that "Crossings" carries forward the theme of environmental conservation presented in his earlier film, "For Whom the Jingle Bells Toll." The governor further stated that such creative efforts are vital in educating children about environmental responsibility.

"Himachal Pradesh is blessed with natural beauty, and it is everyone's duty to protect it. Films like 'Crossings' are significant in promoting environmental awareness and deserve commendation," he said.