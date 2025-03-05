Himachal governor launches short film against drug abuse

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launched a short film, Chitta, in the Mandi district on Wednesday to raise awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug addiction.

Directed by Deepak Mattu, the four-minute film delivers a message against drug abuse, particularly the use of ‘chitta’ (synthetic drugs) in the state. It was sponsored by the Mandi Municipal Corporation as part of its anti-drug campaign, an official statement said.

The governor congratulated Mattu and his team for their effort and expressed hope that the film would contribute to raising awareness in the society.

"If the youth themselves come forward to fight this battle, we can eradicate drugs from the society," Shukla said, adding that collective efforts and cooperation of all sections of the society was the need of the hour to root out this social vice.

The music for the film was composed by Mattu himself, while Shashi Chauhan directed the music video. The film features performances by Sonali, Monika and Mukul. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ MNK MNK