Himachal Governor Shukla visits disaster-affected areas in Chamba

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday visited disaster-affected areas in Chamba district to assess the current situation.

He inspected the landslide-affected section of the National Highway in Gram Panchayat Kariyan, reviewed the damaged sections of the National Highway at Kalsuin and Gharwala and also inspected Lothal Ghar, a statement issued here said.

Shukla interacted with affected people and instructed the concerned departments to ensure prompt action for their resolution.

The Governor offered prayers at the historic-religious site, Trilochan Mahadev Temple, near Gharwala and sought the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal detailed the Governor information regarding the damages caused by the disaster and the steps taken by the district administration for restoration.