Himachal governor unfurls tricolour at Republic Day event in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday unfurled the national flag at the historic Ridge maidan here on the occasion of 77th Republic Day.

After unfurling the tricolour, Shukla inspected the parade led by Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla. He took the salute from a march past commanded by Lt. Shashwat Tiwari of 1 J-K Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Janaki Shukla attended the function.

The march past included contingents of Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Punjab Police and Himachal Pradesh Police. Units from the Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides also participated.

During the function, the governor presented the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to Ritik Chauhan, a resident of Gagana village in Chopal Tehsil. Chauhan was honoured for his "exemplary" courage in saving the lives of two girls in Solan district.

The state-level event featured several colourful tableaux depicting developmental initiatives and achievements of different government departments. Cultural performances were a major part of the celebrations, with artists from North Zone Central Centre, Patiala, presented the folk dancers from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The Eklavya Kala Manch of the Himachal Pradesh Police 1st IRBN, Bangarh, Una, staged a street play titled 'Drug-Free Himachal' to raise awareness against the consumption and smuggling of narcotics. Performers from Hamirpur and Shimla also presented cultural items during the programme. PTI COR AKY AKY