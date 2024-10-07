Himachal governor unveils statue of freedom fighter Wazir Ram Singh Pathania

Nurpur (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday unveiled the statue of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, who led the first organised armed revolt against British rule in India and inspired people to oppose the British army.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Kangra, the governor said Wazir Ram Singh Pathania's legacy was etched in history as a symbol of courage, patriotism and determination. His life would be a source of inspiration for generations to come.

He said that Wazir Ram Singh was more than just a brave warrior. Much before the 1857 revolt in the year 1848, he led the rebellion in the hilly areas and inspired the people to stand up against the British army.

His battle at Shahpur was a testimony to his military prowess and relentless pursuit of freedom for his people. He shook the foundations of the British Empire with a handful of companions, Shukla said.

Shukla said that the British conspired and arrested Wazir Ram Singh Pathania and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was sent to Kalapani and then to Rangoon where he was subjected to atrocities. He attained martyrdom on 11 November 1849 at the age of just 24 years.

"His sacrifices along with his companions' are the cornerstone of our country's freedom struggle. They laid the foundation for subsequent movements, which ultimately led to India's independence", the Governor said. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG