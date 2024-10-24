Himachal governor urges children with disabilities to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday urged children with disabilities to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams and know that they had the strength to overcome any challenges.

Shukla, who visited the Institute for Children with Special Ability (Boys) at Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla, said, "Each one of you is gifted in unique ways and I am confident that, with the right support, guidance and opportunities, you will achieve great things in life." Referring to the performance of children who won medals in the Special Olympics, he said, "Your potential is limitless and you can contribute meaningfully to society just as much as anyone else." According to a statement, he told the children, "Believe in yourselves, pursue your dreams, and know that you have the strength to overcome any challenges that may come your way." He also expressed happiness that facilities were being provided for the children by the central and state governments. PTI BPL SZM