Himachal governor visits border areas of Kinnaur district, lauds security forces

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) The Indian Army is among the best in the world and its soldiers' enthusiasm, passion and dedication are remarkable, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said during his first visit to the border areas of Kinnaur district on Monday.

He interacted with some jawans at the Army base camp in Sumdoh and met Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel jawans at a forward post at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Lepcha, according to a statement issued here.

Appreciating the valour of Indian forces guarding the border, the governor said that serving in a harsh climate, in sub-zero temperatures was not an easy task and added that the forces were keeping a hawk-eyed vigil on every activity on the other side of the border.

"It is not easy to conduct recce on such difficult terrain and I salute the bravehearts for their valour and enthusiasm who were serving here far from their homes," he said.

The Indian Army is among the best in the world and its soldiers' enthusiasm, passion and dedication are remarkable, he said.

Later, people of border villages met the governor and informed him about their demands. The governor said that infrastructure was being developed rapidly in this area and drinking water and other facilities were also being ensured. PTI BPL SMN SMN