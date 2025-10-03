Himachal governor visits Manali to assess flood damage, calls for urgent repair measures

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited Manali in Kullu district on Friday to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods during the monsoon season.

He inspected the stretch of the national highway between Kullu and Manali, which was severely damaged due to the floods, and expressed concern over the large-scale destruction at several locations, according to a statement issued here.

He also visited Solang village, where he interacted with the locals and heard their grievances. Expressing deep concern, Shukla said that the floods had caused immense devastation, with roads and adjoining areas suffering extensive damage.

"At many places, the road has been damaged on both sides, and immediate arrangements for proper dressing and repair will be required. The state government and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities must hold a joint meeting to work out a permanent solution," he stressed.

The governor reviewed the situation at Bindu Dhank, Manalsu Nallah, Aloo Ground, and Chauribihal, among other affected areas. Officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) briefed him about the progress of reconstruction and relief measures being undertaken.

Expressing concern over the landslide in Solang village, Shukla said that saving the village was the biggest challenge.

"The way agricultural land has been washed away, the task of rehabilitating people has become even more difficult, and immediate steps are needed in this regard," he emphasised. PTI BPL HIG