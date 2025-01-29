Himachal govt approves rollout of Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme

Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has approved the rollout of the Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, extending its scope to include cases under non-subsumed enactments.

Sukhu said the new scheme is expected to resolve approximately 3,500 cases with an anticipated revenue realization of Rs 10 crore.

The State Value Added Tax Act, which governs petroleum products like diesel and petrol, remains outside the purview of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

Under this new scheme, the cases related to petroleum products up to the financial year 2017-18 will be addressed, aiming to further reduce the backlog of cases under non-subsumed enactments.

The government, which is committed to reducing litigation and enhancing revenue realization, has periodically launched Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes, the statement added.

Following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act on July 1, 2017, state taxes such as Entry Tax, Entertainment Tax and Luxury Tax were subsumed under the GST.

To address the pending cases and disputes under these taxes, the state has introduced three Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes to date.

The chief minister said that these schemes have successfully resolved 48,269 pending cases, generating a revenue of Rs 452.68 crore and providing significant relief to the litigants. PTI BPL AS AS