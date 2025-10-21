Himachal govt approves Rs 534 lakh for construction of modern de-addiction centre in Sirmaur

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has approved Rs 534.36 lakh for the construction of a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla-Barog in Sirmaur district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

He added that more funds would be provided, if required.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment and other line departments regarding the construction of the centre here, Sukhu said that the centre will have 100 beds and will also be equipped with facilities like a library, gymnasium and other sports facilities.

The CM said the centre would have provisions for skill and vocational training.

Doctors, nurses and other staff will also be appointed to provide medical care, according to an official statement.

CM Sukhu has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Sirmaur districts to transfer the land of the Animal Husbandry Department to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for the establishment of the centre. PTI BPL NB NB