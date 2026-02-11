Himachal govt can’t hide its financial mismanagement by targeting Centre: Sanjay Tandon

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant was not a sudden decision but a phased and pre-declared recommendation under successive finance commissions, and the Himachal Pradesh government was fully aware of the timeline but failed to strengthen its own revenue base, BJP's co-incharge for the hill state, Sanjay Tandon, said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Tandon criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, and said the state is trying to hide its financial, administrative and governance failures by unfairly blaming the Central government.

The state government is just shifting responsibility instead of correcting its own fiscal mismanagement, Tandon alleged.

“If we compare Himachal Pradesh with Uttarakhand – both hill states with broadly similar geography, constraints, and tourism-based opportunities – Uttarakhand has performed significantly better in revenue mobilisation, investment attraction and fiscal management, while Himachal's revenue deficit and debt ratios have sharply worsened,” Tandon said.

He also alleged that the state government has expanded a large structure of officers on special duty, advisors, and political appointees, creating avoidable revenue burdens with many advisors enjoying high monthly packages along with vehicles and other facilities.

Instead of rationalising internal expenditure, the government is attempting to create confusion and blame the Centre, he claimed.

Referring to the presentation by the finance secretary on the revenue deficit grant (RDG), the BJP leader said that getting officials to address press briefings to “spread fear” about finances was inappropriate.

“If the government has facts, the chief minister should address the people directly,” he said.

Tandon also claimed that the Central government has never stepped back from supporting Himachal Pradesh.