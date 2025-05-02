Himachal govt charging fee from Churdhar devotees, allege locals; BJP calls it jizya

Nahan/Shimla, May 2 (PTI) A controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh with locals alleging that a "user charge" has been imposed by the state government on people going to the Churdhar valley in Sirmaur district where there is an ancient temple, and the opposition BJP terming it as a "fee on religious pilgrimage" and "jizya tax".

Officials, however, maintained that the user charge is imposed only on trekkers visiting the Churdhar wildlife sanctuary. People going to the Shirgul Maharaj temple has to pass through some portions of the sanctuary.

The locals say the tax has been being charged for the past few days and opposed the move stating that people go to Churdhar for paying obeisance at the Shirgul Maharaj temple.

"The temple is a pilgrimage site and not a tourism place for us," one of them said.

The locals are claiming that a tax ranging between Rs 20 and Rs 1000 is being collected by the wildlife department from April 20 from people going to the Churdhar valley.

Two meetings were held between the officials of wildlife department and residents of Nohradhar to reach a consensus as the locals are opposed to the move, said social activist Suresh Kumar Pundir.

"It is for the first time that a pilgrimage site has been taxed and we would go door to door against the decision of the government if it is not rolled back," he added.

Blaming the Congress-led government for charging a fee from the devotees who visit Churdhar for paying obeisance at the Shirgul Maharaj temple, former chief minister Jai Ram Takur alleged the state has imposed a fee on religious pilgrimage by Hindus.

He also equated it with Muslim ruler Aurangzeb's imposition of jizya tax on the majority community.

The Churdhar peak in Sirmaur district is one of the highest peaks of Shivalik ranges located at a height of 11,965 feet. PTI BPL COR ZMN