Himachal govt committed to promote state's cultural identity: Chief Secy

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to promote the state's cultural identity at the national level, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said on Sunday while inaugurating the 15-day 'Him Utsav' at Dilli Haat in the national capital showcasing the state's cultural heritage.

The festival, which will continue till November 30, will reflect Himachal Pradesh's cultural identity and artistic legacy, displaying traditional crafts, handloom, cuisines and folk traditions of the state, according to a statement issued here.

Inaugurating the festival, the chief secretary said Himachal Pradesh is known for its cultural diversity, craftsmanship, handloom traditions and culinary heritage.

"Events like the Him Utsav provide visitors an opportunity to experience the state's traditions closely," he added.

Gupta said such festivals offer artisans and craftsmen a platform to understand market trends, interact with customers and showcase their products effectively.

"Himachal's handloom and handicraft products, appreciated across the country for their quality and originality, gain wider exposure through this event" he said.

A total of 86 stalls have been set up in the festival, including those run by self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. These stalls display handicrafts, traditional garments, decorative items and locally-produced food products made by rural women, the statement said.

The festival includes daily folk dance performances, live music and stalls serving authentic Himachali delicacies. Chambyali, Kinnauri, Kangri and Sirmauri crafts, along with woollen products and shawls, are key attractions, it added. PTI COR ARB ARB ARB