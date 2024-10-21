Himachal govt committed to provide high-quality education to differently-abled: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to laying the foundation for a bright future for differently-abled individuals by providing high-quality formal and vocational education, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Inaugurating the newly constructed building of an institute for differently-abled children at Dhalli in Shimla district, Sukhu said that this facility, built at a cost of Rs. 8.28 crore, will serve as a milestone for the state's children with hearing and visual impairments.

"This new five-storied building includes 32 modern classrooms and residential rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It also houses a computer lab, vocational training rooms, a music room, library, workshop, and other essential amenities. Furthermore, 10 rooms have been allocated for hostel accommodation", he said in a statement issued here.

The institute is currently providing education to 140 children, including 106 hearing-impaired and 34 visually challenged students, the release said.

The institute offers free residential education from Classes 1 to 12. In addition, students receive vocational training in fields such as handicrafts, bakery, computer skills, and horticulture to help them become self-reliant and lead dignified lives, it added.

Sukhu announced Rs 1 lakh for the children of the institution for Diwali celebrations, Rs 2 lakh for the purchase of musical instruments and Rs 10,000 each for the children who presented paintings to him.

The chief minister said a 'Centre of Excellence' aiming to ensure the development of differently-abled individuals, making them capable of leading a dignified life is being set up in Kandaghat in Solan district, which would accommodate 300 students.

He added that in view of Diwali, state government employees and pensioners with employees of various boards and corporations will get their salaries and pensions on October 28. This will also apply to Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, outsourced employees, and those working in the government sector, he added.

Sukhu said that in the past 20 months, the state government has generated an additional revenue of Rs 2,600 crore, of which 30 per cent is being allocated to the social sector and the remaining is being spent on rural economy and other areas.

He said a scheme would be introduced in the next budget to ensure the well-being of the differently-abled persons up to the age of 27 years.

Besides, provisions would also be made for the care of elderly citizens over the age of 70, he added. PTI BPL RPA RPA