Himachal govt committed to providing better educational facilities to children: CM Sukhu

Una (HP), Jan 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to providing better educational facilities to children and a sum of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked in the budget for improvement in the education sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

He was addressing a gathering as part of the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' programme at Ladoli in the Chintpurni assembly constituency in Una.

He said the state government is making necessary reforms in the education system to provide quality education to children.

"Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being opened in every assembly constituency of the state," he said.

Land is being selected to open a school in the Chintpurni assembly constituency and the construction work will be started within a year, he said.

From the next academic session, English-medium curriculum is being started in government schools from class one, he said.

He said children aged six and above will be admitted to class one so that they do not feel stressed.

The chief minister said the state government is bringing reforms in the health sector too. "The state government is going to introduce robotic surgery and modern medical technology in the state, the results of which will be visible in the coming two years," he said. PTI COR SMN SMN