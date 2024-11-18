Himachal govt considering to set up new compassionate employment policy: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is considering the formulation of a new compassionate employment policy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Sukhu said the state government is adopting a "liberal and sympathetic approach" to offer employment to those who have lost their family members in government service.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister directed officers to compile and present department-wise details of the applicants, adding that the government would make an appropriate decision, considering all factors, to benefit the maximum number of applicants.

He also emphasised that the state government is committed to supporting the well-being of dependents, giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds.