Himachal govt decides to adopt school cluster approach for resource sharing, convergence of activities

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has decided to adopt a cluster approach for schools located on a campus or within 500 metres to ensure resource sharing and convergence of activities.

Advertisment

Noting that primary and other schools function as independent entities even if located nearby, state education secretary Rakesh Kanwar on Wednesday issued elaborate guidelines, stressing the need for convergence among schools located within the same campus or nearby and sharing of resources.

All the 1,984 government senior secondary schools, 960 government high schools and 1,885 government middle schools which have a primary school on the same campus or within a walking distance of 500 metres have been declared as "school clusters" with immediate effect, Kanwar said.

The principal/headmaster of the senior secondary/high/middle school with which a primary school will form a cluster will function as the head of the school cluster for day-to-day coordination and convergence.

Advertisment

The directors of higher education and elementary education have been directed to implement the guidelines in letter and spirit and monitor its implementation, while deputy directors of both the departments would ensure that cluster schools start sharing resources immediately and a meeting in this regard is held within a week.

According to the new guidelines, the cluster schools would build a culture of convergence and collaboration and activities mentioned in the guidelines would be adopted by all the school clusters.

The Cluster School Committee will decide whether a common morning assembly is possible or not.

Several creative and participative activities should be introduced in the morning assembly and students of primary/middle sections should be encouraged to participate in all the activities and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) will also make an effort to converge various quality improvement initiatives.

Mid-day meals should be prepared and served at a common place which would result in savings of fuel/ration charges and strengthen bonding among the students. PTI BPL SMN SMN