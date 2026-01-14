Himachal govt developing Pong Dam Lake as major bird-watching destination: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the government was developing Pong Dam Lake to become one of India's most significant bird-watching destinations.

He said the lake attracts thousands of migratory birds between November and February, proving that ecology and tourism can grow together when guided by responsible governance.

The chief minister said new attractions such as shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks would soon be set up to enhance eco-tourism, offering visitors and ornithologists a rare opportunity to witness migratory birds arriving from Siberian and Mongolian regions.

"The Pong Dam Lake Bird Sanctuary at Nagrota Surian now offers guided bird-watching experiences, while the Regional Water Sports Centre at Khatiyar provides facilities for boating, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, rowing and water skiing," he added.

Hitting out at the previous BJP-led state government, Sukhu said it lacked a vision to generate revenue from the state's existing water resources, which remained largely unutilised.

"Lakes like Gobind Sagar in Bilaspur and Tattapani near Shimla, which remained ignored for years under BJP governments, have now been transformed into vibrant tourism hubs. Tourists are enjoying shikara rides, speed boats, houseboats, jet skis and water scooter rides, marking the rise of water tourism as a new growth engine for Himachal Pradesh," he said.

He said Bilaspur was emerging as a national hub for water-based adventure tourism, supported by festivals, structured facilities and employment-generation societies that ensure direct benefits for local communities.

The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh was witnessing a historic transformation in tourism under the present Congress government's vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan', where conservation, livelihoods and economic growth are being aligned, which he said were completely neglected during the previous BJP regime.

"Tourism is not merely recreation; it is about livelihoods, dignity of labour and inclusive economic growth," he asserted.