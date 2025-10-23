Himachal govt digitised PWD rest house bookings to benefit people: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government has made all the bookings of the PWD rest houses online to benefit the common man.

He said that the bookings in the PWD rest houses were not easily accessible to the common man earlier but since he took over as the CM of the state, a decision was taken in the first meeting that all the rest houses would be made online.

"Prior to June 2025, the bookings of rest houses of the PWD were done offline but since June 2025, the bookings were made online for all rest houses," he added.

"People will now get immediate messages on their phones or e-mail regarding confirmation of rooms, with the room number mentioned. The system has also ensured accountability and transparency, besides revenue generation" said the CM.

The chief minister added that the entire official machinery would be made digital in the future so that the people could get benefits near to their homes without visiting government offices.

PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain said that the PWD rest houses earned a revenue of Rs 2 crore in four months, from June till October 10, even though the state was reeling under disaster.

He said that bookings were now being done on 'first come first serve' basis and the same was being confirmed immediately.

"Since June this year, more than 276 rest houses and 1000 rooms are being made available daily through online mode to the people on a 50 per cent advance basis, which is Rs 250 per Himachali and Rs 500 for Himachali" said Jain. PTI/COR MNK MNK