Himachal govt dismantled HIMCARE; CM busy making up claims: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday hit out at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over HIMCARE, accusing him of being insensitive towards the people suffering from serious illnesses, by dismantling the scheme.

The former chief minister, in a press statement issued here today, stated that HIMCARE -- a cashless health insurance scheme -- which was introduced by the previous BJP-led state government “with a noble intent", has been dismantled by the present government.

"Even cancer patients fighting for their lives are not receiving support. Instead of fighting the disease, they are being forced to struggle against the failures of the CM Sukhu-led state government," the LoP said.

Sukhu earlier on Saturday targeted Thakur and announced that details regarding the estate auctioned by the previous BJP government would be made public soon, which "reveal how the interests of the state were compromised".

The LoP, in his statement, said the chief minister "spends his day making false claims".

"He keeps trying to cover his failures with fabricated narratives. He should at least show some compassion for those battling with life-threatening diseases. People are being forced to take loans for medical treatment or, worse, are unable to afford treatment altogether," Thakur said.