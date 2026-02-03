Himachal govt enhances self-employment loan for women to Rs 3 lakh

Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) Aiming to boost income opportunities among women, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday enhanced the self-employment loan limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, enabling more women to benefit from the scheme and become self-reliant, officials said.

The decision was taken during the 52nd Board of Directors meeting of the Women Development Corporation, held here under the chairmanship of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil.

During the meeting, a detailed review of various departmental schemes and programmes being implemented by the corporation was held. Various initiatives being undertaken by the state government for the social and economic upliftment of women were also discussed.

In another decision aimed at encouraging education among girls, the board decided to enhance the loan amount provided to girl students for higher studies from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

"This loan will be completely interest-free, providing crucial support to girls from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education" the minister said.

In addition, the meeting reviewed other departmental activities including women welfare, skill development, employment generation, training and awareness programmes. The board emphasised ensuring that the benefits of all schemes reach eligible women in a transparent, time-bound manner.

The minister said the Women Development Corporation is consistently working towards development, empowerment and self-reliance of women, and will further strengthen efforts through more effective schemes. PTI COR ARB ARB