Himachal govt extorting money under the guise of organising cultural events: BJP MLAs

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) BJP MLAs on Thursday alleged that the Congress-led Himachal government is extorting money under the guise of organising cultural events, a day after a purported Kangra district administration letter, seeking donations from local businesses for organising a carnival, went viral on social media.

Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Shrama said that the letter is concrete proof that the Congress government has now made extortion under the guise of cultural events a government policy.

Addressed to petrol pumps, gas agencies, owners of rice and flour mills and brick kilns and HPTL license holders, the order issued by the Kangra district controller for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs on Wednesday said that the district administration is organising Kangra Valley Carnival, and in this regard, "you are kindly requested to extend your valuable support by way of financial contribution" for organising the carnival.

Bikram Thakur, in his statement, said the government should have made a provision for the carnival in the budget. He said that this alleged act is pushing the state towards a "donation-based regime," where every government event is being conducted by looting the pockets of the public.

He demanded an inquiry into the entire matter and said that immediate action should be taken against the responsible officers.

Sharma said seeking financial contribution from petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies and others was extremely shameful and added that the business community is living under a cloud of fear.

The Congress government has crushed democratic values and transformed the administration into its political recovery agency, he said in his statement issued separately.

Pointing to the mistakes in the letter, where, reportedly, the spelling of carnival has been misspelt as 'Karnival', Sharma said this shows the irresponsible and incompetent behaviour of the officers and sought action against the erring officials.

The BJP leaders also warned that if the Congress government does not stop this policy of extortion, the BJP will take to the streets to protect the interests of traders and the general public.