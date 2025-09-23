Himachal govt facilitates admissions of orphaned children to reputed schools

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) The state government has launched an initiative to admit orphaned children into prestigious educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

"Many of these children, who lost their parents at an early age and could never dream of quality education, are now being provided opportunities to pursue their studies in prestigious schools," a government spokesperson said.

Noting that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally supervising the initiative, the official added that four children are currently studying at Pinegrove Public School, Solan, three at Tara Hall, Shimla, and eight at Dayanand Public School, Shimla.

"This initiative aims to ensure that orphan children have equal opportunities to compete with their peers and do not feel left behind. The government is also in discussions with other leading schools to secure more admissions, thereby unlocking better educational prospects for the children of the state," he stated.

The spokesperson emphasised that financial assistance is also being extended to such children for pursuing higher studies and job-oriented courses, enabling them to become self-reliant.